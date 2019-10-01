Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 43.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 305.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $91.23. 232,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,695. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.95 and a fifty-two week high of $92.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.261 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.