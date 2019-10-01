Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 3,661 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,797,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Thor Industries worth $280,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,287,000 after acquiring an additional 45,673 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Thor Industries by 28.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 20.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,603 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Thor Industries by 36.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries in the first quarter worth $493,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

THO stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $56.04. 99,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,913. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.02.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CL King cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.44.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 3,545 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.23 per share, for a total transaction of $202,880.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,501.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.