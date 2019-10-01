Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,042,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.76% of Olin worth $351,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Olin by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,501,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,270,000 after purchasing an additional 65,169 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Olin by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Olin by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,341,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,389,000 after purchasing an additional 225,768 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Olin by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 469,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 46,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Olin news, Director Heidi S. Alderman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $33,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,380. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vince J. Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,168. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,080 shares of company stock worth $372,710 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OLN stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 81,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,300. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Olin had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

OLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Olin in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Olin to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

