Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 166,399 Shares of Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,177,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.26% of Spark Therapeutics worth $325,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Spark Therapeutics by 18.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Spark Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Spark Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spark Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $205,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spark Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,255. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.10. Spark Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $114.20. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.71 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 397.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spark Therapeutics Inc will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ONCE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $114.50 target price on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.92.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

