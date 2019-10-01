Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,453,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.69% of Two Harbors Investment worth $335,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 31.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 300.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen Hammond purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,584.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Siering purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $65,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.12. 40,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,791. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $68.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 57.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura set a $14.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

