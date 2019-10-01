Vanguard Group Inc. Has $332.27 Million Stock Position in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,200,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 171,948 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.67% of Delek US worth $332,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 159.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Delek US during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Delek US during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Delek US during the second quarter valued at $101,000.

NYSE DK traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $36.48. 488,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,920. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. Delek US had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.17%.

In related news, EVP Louis Labella sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $52,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Frederec Green sold 6,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $286,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Delek US from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Delek US from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cowen lowered Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

