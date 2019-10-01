Vanguard Group Inc. Has $329.33 Million Position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,924,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Integer worth $329,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Integer in the second quarter valued at approximately $895,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,619,000 after acquiring an additional 133,532 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 119.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Integer by 235.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 16,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Integer by 6.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 854,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,723,000 after acquiring an additional 51,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,940.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITGR. ValuEngine cut shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $4.29 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Integer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,017. Integer Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $67.72 and a 52 week high of $92.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.63.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. Integer had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $314.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.