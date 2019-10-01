Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,390,529 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Wright Medical Group worth $339,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,000,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $328,024,000 after buying an additional 501,510 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $86,167,000 after buying an additional 67,590 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,874,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,390,000 after buying an additional 336,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,601,434 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,755,000 after buying an additional 21,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 144.3% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,500,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,197,000 after buying an additional 886,324 shares during the last quarter.

In other Wright Medical Group news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.87 per share, for a total transaction of $313,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 1,263 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $26,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 94,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,859 and sold 3,357 shares valued at $70,822. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wright Medical Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wright Medical Group from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

WMGI traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 53,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Wright Medical Group NV has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Wright Medical Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

