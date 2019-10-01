Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 359,679 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,210,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359,679 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.96% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $319,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,494,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,214,000 after purchasing an additional 101,600 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 557,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 138,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,852. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Wheaton Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $189.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

