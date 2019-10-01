ValuEngine Lowers Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) to Hold

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.00 target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

OSMT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,197. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.99 million and a PE ratio of -7.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a negative net margin of 97.91%. The firm had revenue of $57.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.90 million. Research analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.