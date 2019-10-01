ValuEngine Downgrades Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NEOG. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Neogen from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neogen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.00.

NEOG stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day moving average of $63.66. Neogen has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $79.83. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $101.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neogen will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Edward Adent sold 31,489 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $2,173,685.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Parnell sold 5,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $347,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 531,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,983,883.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,198 shares of company stock valued at $8,212,139 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Neogen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Neogen by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Neogen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

