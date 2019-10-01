VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.32

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.32 and traded as high as $16.30. VALEO/S shares last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 50,371 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on VALEO/S in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut VALEO/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

