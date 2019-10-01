US Bancorp DE Sells 23,458 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,458 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,511 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,985,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,388,000 after acquiring an additional 324,367 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 97.7% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,199,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,172 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,335,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,807,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,387,000 after acquiring an additional 303,811 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PK traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $25.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $33.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.08 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.06%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 60.81%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PK. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday. Capital One Financial began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 target price on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.82.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

