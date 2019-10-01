US Bancorp DE Sells 1,175 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4,028.8% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636,700 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 24.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,956,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,332,000 after buying an additional 2,762,854 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 6.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,594,000 after buying an additional 749,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 145.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 734,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after buying an additional 434,565 shares during the period. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

NYSE:HBI traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,372,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $19.38.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 63.57% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

In other news, CEO Gerald Evans bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $147,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,880 shares in the company, valued at $24,407,671.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,187.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,145.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

