US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 5,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HII shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.10.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.68, for a total transaction of $428,546.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,782,666.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HII stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.11. 68,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.90. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $173.80 and a 12-month high of $262.32.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

