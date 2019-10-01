Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) rose 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.33 and last traded at $37.06, approximately 559,433 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 365,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.86.
UPLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Upland Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.
The firm has a market cap of $850.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average of $43.36.
In related news, Director David May sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,742.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 38,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 129,622 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 21,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 1,333.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
