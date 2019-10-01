Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) rose 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.33 and last traded at $37.06, approximately 559,433 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 365,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.86.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Upland Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

The firm has a market cap of $850.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average of $43.36.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $53.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 25.43% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Upland Software Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David May sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,742.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 38,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 129,622 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 21,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 1,333.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

