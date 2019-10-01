University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. Acquires Shares of 200 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Honeywell International comprises approximately 0.0% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 453.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

HON traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $169.16. 141,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,374. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.48 and a 12 month high of $178.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.27.

In related news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

