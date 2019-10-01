Universa Trading 9.5% Lower This Week (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Universa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Livecoin, Cobinhood and CoinBene. During the last week, Universa has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Universa has a market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $9,906.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Universa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00190548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.01014804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00022367 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00090772 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Livecoin, Ethfinex and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.