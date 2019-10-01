Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Receives $12.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.83.

UNIT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,518. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.97%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter worth $73,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter worth $103,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 702.8% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 12,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

