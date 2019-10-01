United Services Automobile Association Sells 90,087 Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its holdings in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,087 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.29% of Liberty Property Trust worth $21,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 218,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 106,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 492,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Property Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.48. 44,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,608. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Liberty Property Trust has a 52-week low of $39.82 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.55%.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Morrissey sold 4,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $226,161.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

