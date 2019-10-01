United Services Automobile Association Reduces Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,611,543 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 341,758 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $16,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 63.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,601 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 39.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 53.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 836,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,025,814. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $183,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,027 shares in the company, valued at $535,783.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $974,900 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America cut Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ford Motor to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

