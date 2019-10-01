United Services Automobile Association Purchases 14,300 Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 484,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Yandex were worth $18,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 450.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,658,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633,061 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,541,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,484,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,421,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,106,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,057,000 after purchasing an additional 863,530 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Yandex stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.02. 160,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,446. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25. Yandex NV has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $42.37.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Yandex had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $41.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Yandex NV will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Yandex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on shares of Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

