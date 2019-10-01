United Services Automobile Association Increases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $21,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,642,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,314,000 after acquiring an additional 616,196 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,912,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,567,000 after acquiring an additional 622,437 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,529,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,312 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,570.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,529,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,089,000 after acquiring an additional 51,709 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $178.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.80.

PH stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.77. The stock had a trading volume of 34,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,585. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $140.82 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.85.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 32,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total value of $5,801,454.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $412,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,164.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,234 shares of company stock worth $10,722,479 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.