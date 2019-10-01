United Services Automobile Association Has $17.15 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.08% of M&T Bank worth $17,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.2% during the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 135,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,059,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $10,846,000. FSI Group LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $3,947,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $2,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $217.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.77.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.38. The stock had a trading volume of 33,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,031. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $133.78 and a 12 month high of $176.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.91.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 29.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

In related news, EVP John L. Dangelo sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $100,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,016 shares in the company, valued at $466,213.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.96, for a total transaction of $167,263.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,966.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,828 shares of company stock valued at $770,668. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

