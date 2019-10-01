United Services Automobile Association Has $15.86 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 224,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,707 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.08% of Cadence Design Systems worth $15,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 735,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,105,000 after buying an additional 50,799 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 15.8% in the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 112,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 18.4% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 570,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,414,000 after purchasing an additional 88,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 149.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 175,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,456,000 after purchasing an additional 105,380 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,592. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day moving average of $67.88.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $580.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.41 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.89.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Aneel Zaman sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $38,063.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,912,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $3,004,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,852 shares in the company, valued at $67,596,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,936 shares of company stock worth $11,022,704 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

