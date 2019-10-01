United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. United Natural Foods updated its FY 2020 guidance to $1.22-1.76 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.22-1.76 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,581. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The company has a market cap of $598.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.73.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

