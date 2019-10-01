Unikoin Gold Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.20 Million (UKG)

Unikoin Gold (CURRENCY:UKG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last week, Unikoin Gold has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Unikoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $5,363.00 worth of Unikoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unikoin Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Kucoin, OKEx and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00190362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.01019611 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022257 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00090823 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Unikoin Gold

Unikoin Gold launched on September 25th, 2017. Unikoin Gold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,347,371 tokens. The Reddit community for Unikoin Gold is /r/UnikoinGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Unikoin Gold is unikrn.com . Unikoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @UnikoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unikoin Gold’s official message board is unikrn.com

Unikoin Gold Token Trading

Unikoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bittrex, DDEX, OKEx, Upbit and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unikoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unikoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unikoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

