UMICORE GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Trading Down 1.8%

UMICORE GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY) shares were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.22, approximately 6,096 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 64,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80.

UMICORE GRP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UMICY)

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. Its Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

