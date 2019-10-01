UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $275.96 Million

Analysts expect UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) to announce $275.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $282.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $270.40 million. UMB Financial reported sales of $251.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The business had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Shares of UMBF stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.85. 153,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,892. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.20. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

In related news, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $50,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,085.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $206,437.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 188,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,396,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,257 shares of company stock worth $276,615. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 17,298 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 191,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

