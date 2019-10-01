Ultimate Secure Cash Trading Up 78.3% Over Last 7 Days (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Over the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 78.3% higher against the dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market capitalization of $205,462.00 and approximately $294.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

