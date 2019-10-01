UBS Group AG Raises Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,513 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.53% of Masimo worth $42,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 163.5% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,178,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,845,000 after acquiring an additional 289,246 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.78. The company had a trading volume of 20,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,145. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $98.23 and a twelve month high of $160.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.25.

In other Masimo news, Director Steven Barker sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,245 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 1,078 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total transaction of $164,308.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,290,968.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,433 shares of company stock valued at $15,029,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.