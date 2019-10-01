UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Position in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,580,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 502,902 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.10% of DCP Midstream worth $46,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 1.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 293,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCP. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

In other news, Director Fred J. Fowler bought 6,000 shares of DCP Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $148,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at $810,816. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DCP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.22. 23,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,483. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.12. DCP Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.59.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.