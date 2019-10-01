UBS Group AG Increases Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 933,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,265 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $53,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,441. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.17 and its 200-day moving average is $58.24. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $61.37.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.0462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

