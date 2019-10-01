UBS Group AG Has $49.10 Million Stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of Msci worth $49,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Msci by 26.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 499,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,193,000 after buying an additional 105,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Msci by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,096,000 after buying an additional 11,727 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Msci during the first quarter worth approximately $29,018,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Msci during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Msci alerts:

NYSE:MSCI traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $217.75. 38,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,710. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.13. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $247.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.80 and a 200 day moving average of $224.32.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $385.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.81 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 599.92% and a net margin of 39.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group downgraded Msci from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Msci in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.