UBS Group AG Grows Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 772,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,444 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $45,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,634,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,800,000 after purchasing an additional 402,927 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31,651.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 208,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after acquiring an additional 207,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,765,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,326,000 after acquiring an additional 155,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 55.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,403,000 after acquiring an additional 111,335 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.89. The company had a trading volume of 177,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,620. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $60.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.40.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.2366 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Read More: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.