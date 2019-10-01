UBS Group AG Decreases Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,178,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 494,540 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.32% of KeyCorp worth $56,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in KeyCorp by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,825,981.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,663.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $194,724.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 402,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,209,167. KeyCorp has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.77%.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Nomura set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

