UBS Group AG Acquires 21,018 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,018 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.87% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $43,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 121,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 38,571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDC traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.52. 1,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,491. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $124.93 and a 1-year high of $157.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.55 and a 200-day moving average of $149.65.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.0907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

