UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 2,035 Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.28% of Middleby worth $21,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Middleby by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,899,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,401,000 after buying an additional 66,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,667,000 after acquiring an additional 43,929 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,559,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,311,000 after acquiring an additional 130,433 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 712.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,274,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,002,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,041,000 after acquiring an additional 144,027 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $50,600.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,571.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $51,232.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,955.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

MIDD stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.94. 5,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.62. Middleby Corp has a 12 month low of $96.65 and a 12 month high of $142.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.13 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Middleby Corp will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MIDD shares. TheStreet downgraded Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Middleby from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Middleby and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.43.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

