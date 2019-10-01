UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $26.95 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,362 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.48% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $26,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,848,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,510,000 after purchasing an additional 99,352 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,809,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,633,000 after buying an additional 1,174,744 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,802,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,261,000 after buying an additional 1,695,714 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,001,000 after buying an additional 883,572 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,322,000 after buying an additional 576,350 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HTA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

NYSE HTA traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $29.62.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is presently 76.54%.

Healthcare Trust Of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

