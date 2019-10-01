UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,164 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.48% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $16,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 4,333 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $117,727.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,683.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WRI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.83. 411,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,461. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.21. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRI. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

