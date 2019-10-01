UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 16,719 Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.37% of Flowserve worth $25,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1,211.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Flowserve by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Flowserve by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Flowserve from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Flowserve from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.56.

Shares of NYSE FLS traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.01. The company had a trading volume of 385,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,778. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.76. Flowserve Corp has a 12 month low of $35.88 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $990.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

