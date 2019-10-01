UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 905 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Generac worth $20,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Generac by 1.5% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Generac by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $542,015.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell S. Minick sold 10,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $763,342.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,755.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $76.55. 11,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,768. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.33. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Generac had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. ValuEngine cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Generac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.