UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 57,825 Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,825 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.35% of Sabre worth $21,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre by 303.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Sabre by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Sabre news, EVP Judson Wade Jones sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $102,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,323.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 61,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sabre Corp has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Sabre had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Sabre’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.50 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

