Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Receives $53.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.76.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $56.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Shares of UBER traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $30.43. 248,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,173,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.89. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -7.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,306,943,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,020,876,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $986,048,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $960,067,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $737,300,000. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

