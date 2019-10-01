U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Cowen downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Cowen now has a $8.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00. U.S. Silica traded as low as $8.72 and last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 2572224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

SLCA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised U.S. Silica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. R. F. Lafferty cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on U.S. Silica from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.09.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,489,754 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after purchasing an additional 795,280 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,707 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,563,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Silica by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $669.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $394.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.72 million. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

About U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.