U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Price Target Cut to $11.00

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SLCA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Silica from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut U.S. Silica from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.09.

U.S. Silica stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.29. 41,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,805. The company has a market capitalization of $669.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $394.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.72 million. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 66,514 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 975,644 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after buying an additional 445,860 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

