Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ TWST traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $22.59. 229,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,087. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average of $27.25. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $772.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 204.63% and a negative return on equity of 168.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Daniels sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $298,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 176,686 shares of company stock worth $5,021,690 in the last 90 days. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 320.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,220,000 after purchasing an additional 947,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 321.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,055,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after purchasing an additional 805,251 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 579,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,814,000 after purchasing an additional 344,463 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 524,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 319,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

