TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.95. 4,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,411. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $260.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.32. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $3.73.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.61 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. On average, analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

