TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) Shares Gap Up to $1.51

TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.43, but opened at $1.51. TrovaGene shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 328,364 shares traded.

TROV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of TrovaGene in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of TrovaGene in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TrovaGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69.

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.27). TrovaGene had a negative net margin of 3,424.46% and a negative return on equity of 149.88%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TrovaGene Inc will post -4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TrovaGene by 320.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 217,386 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TrovaGene by 55.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TrovaGene by 26,190.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 26,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TrovaGene in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 10.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.

