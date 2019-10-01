Trias (TRY) Hits 1-Day Volume of $35,879.00

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last seven days, Trias has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Trias token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $35,879.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00190456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.07 or 0.01018274 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022270 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00090487 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Trias

Trias' total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 793,867,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Trias' official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab. The official website for Trias is www.trias.one.

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

